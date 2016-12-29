Keolis Head Says Commuter Rail Ready For Impending Storm

BOSTON (CBS) — The head of the company that operates the MBTA Commuter Rail system says trains are ready to run on a normal schedule Thursday and Friday despite the impending snowstorm.
“We’ve already been treating platforms over the last 24 hours to prevent snow and ice building up,” said Keolis General Manager David Scorey. “We’ve got extra resources out throughout the day today to keep platforms clear, and all night tonight, we’ll have extra teams working through the night to get equipment ready for tomorrow morning, to clear platforms, and to make sure that we start trains up on time tomorrow.”
Scorey said they’ll keep extra crews at strategic locations, ready to ensure a quick response if an issue arises.
“We’ll have a command center open, and that’s really to coordinate activity across the network,” he said. “So if we do have issues, we’ll be able to respond to them quickly, resolve those issues, keep passengers moving.”
Crews have been sanding and salting MBTA platforms, focusing on stations outside of I-495, where the highest levels of snow are expected.
They’ll keep trains idling at some of those stations overnight to make sure they start up in the morning.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports