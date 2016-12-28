What’s Up This Weekend: Dec. 30 – Jan 1.

With the change to the new year, there is plenty going on this weekend, including First Night, First Day, and some family favorite live shows.

FIRST NIGHT

The first thing that comes to mind this weekend is New Year’s Eve. Head into Boston for First Night, an evening of free festivities centered around Copley Square and the Common. There is a Grand Procession at 6, Family Fireworks at 7, and a light show and countdown to midnight at Copley. First Night Boston has always had plenty of performances and ice sculptures to enjoy as well. MORE INFO: firstnightboston.org

FIRST DAY

A relatively new extension of First Night, is First Day. Copley Square is the spot for family activities and entertainment on New Year’s Day, between noon and 4 p.m. MORE INFO: firstnightboston.org

POLAR PLUNGE

It may seem like a strange way to celebrate a new year, but for many it’s a tried and true tradition. Head on down to L Street in South Boston to watch the Polar Plunge, when hundreds of swimmers dash into the frigid water each New Year’s Day – most wearing nothing but a swim suit. The event run by the L Street Brownies Swimming Club raises money for charity.

SCIENCE FOR WIZARDS

The EcoTarium in Worcester has a special school vacation week program running through Saturday, perfect for wizarding fans. Its’ the School of Science-craft and Magical Inquiry, featuring classes like Charms, Herbology, Care of Magnificent Creatures and Potions. Wands and robes encouraged. MORE INFO: ecotarium.org

DISNEY ON ICE

Dare to Dream is on the ice at Agganis Arena through New Year’s Day. The show features the stories of four Disney Princess favorites: Rapunzel, Snow White, Cinderella, and Princess Tiana. There are five shows scheduled this weekend, before this family favorite skates out of town. INFO & TICKETS: disneyonice.com

SOUND OF MUSIC

The Von Trapp family sings their way into Worcester for just a few days! The Sound of Music is playing at Hanover Theater through January 1, with 4 performances this weekend. This new production is directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. Enjoy the beloved story, set to the award winning music by Rodgers & Hammerstein. INFO & TICKETS: thehanovertheatre.org

LAST LOOK

This is your last good opportunity to gaze at holiday light displays. After the first of the year most public displays go dark, along with many of the most colorful neighborhoods. So hop in your car and take a leisurely drive around, until next year.