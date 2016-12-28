Tom Brady Not Present At Wednesday’s Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady was one of four Patriots not present at the media portion of Wednesday’s practice session, as the team prepares for their final regular season game in Miami on Sunday.
A thigh injury limited Brady at practice all last week leading up to New England’s Christmas Eve tilt with the New York Jets. He threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots 41-3 win over the Jets.
Brady’s media session was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, but was pushed back to Friday afternoon earlier this morning.
Also missing from Wednesday’s session were running back Dion Lewis and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell. Danny Amendola was also not present, but was expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an ankle injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams earlier this month.
We’ll know more about these injuries (or non-injuries) when the first practice/injury report of the week comes out later on Wednesday.
Tune in to Patriots-Dolphins Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. on WBZ-TV and 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship stations of the New England Patriots.