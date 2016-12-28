NightSide – To Tweet or Not to Tweet?

BOSTON (CBS) – During his campaign, President Elect Donald Trump used his twitter account to connect with his supporters and possible voters instantly by sending out a thought with a click of a button. He was often criticized for seemingly having no filter with some of his thoughts. It was said this week by incoming Press Secretary Sean Spicer that Trump will continue to tweet when he gets to the White House and that social media would be a “really exciting part of the job” once Trump takes office. Do you believe that trump should cool it with the social media? Is twitter the best way to keep in touch with the people?

Originally broadcast December 27th, 2016.