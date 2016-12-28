NightSide – Brad Bailey in Studio

BOSTON (CBS) – Brad Bailey is a criminal defense attorney with his own practice, Brad Bailey Law, in Boston. He defended one of the two Babson College students who drove their pick-up truck through the Wellesley College campus on the night Donald Trump was elected President. He also defended one of the Probation Department officials whose conviction was overturned recently. He will join Tim tonight to discuss these issues as well as where he thinks the country is headed with regards to the Justice Department.
Originally broadcast December 27th, 2016.