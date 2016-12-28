Weather Alert: Thursday Snowstorm | Forecast | BlogWeather App

NightSide – Brad Bailey in Studio

December 28, 2016 12:37 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, Tim Cahill, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Brad Bailey is a criminal defense attorney with his own practice, Brad Bailey Law, in Boston. He defended one of the two Babson College students who drove their pick-up truck through the Wellesley College campus on the night Donald Trump was elected President. He also defended one of the Probation Department officials whose conviction was overturned recently. He will join Tim tonight to discuss these issues as well as where he thinks the country is headed with regards to the Justice Department.

Originally broadcast December 27th, 2016.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia