MassDOT Asks For Driver Cooperation After Uptick In Plow, Car Accidents

By Louisa Moller, WBZ-TV December 28, 2016 4:45 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – After an uptick in accidents where cars struck plows this season, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is asking drivers to stay a safe distance from the vehicles during Thursday’s winter storm.

The DOT launched the “Don’t Crowd the Plow” campaign and the message will be broadcast on digital billboards all over the state.

Highway Administrator Thomas Tinlin said there have been eight accidents where cars struck plows this season alone.

“One of the most serious of these crashes occurred a couple of weeks ago on Route 3 in Tyngsboro. It involved a motorist traveling at speeds in excess of 75 mph and ultimately the driver needed to be extricated,” Tinlin said.

During a news conference with State Police Colonel Richard McKeon, Tinlin said drivers should avoid speeding up and passing plows and should stay at least 200 feet behind them.

“Always remember the road conditions behind the plow are always better than the road conditions in the front,” Tinlin said.

The State Police are also asking the public to drive cautiously during winter weather conditions.

“The law requires you to drive at a speed that is reasonable given the conditions around you, and state troopers have discretion to determine if you are going at a speed greater than reasonable given the weather and other conditions,” said Colonel McKeon.

