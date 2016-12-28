Weather Alert: Thursday Snow | Forecast | BlogWeather App

Off-Duty Firefighters Save Man’s Life During Patriots Game At Gillette Stadium

December 28, 2016 7:07 PM
Filed Under: Bill Shields, CPR, Foxboro, Gillette Stadium, Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) – Two off-duty firefighters helped save the life of a man who had a heart attack in the middle of Saturday’s Patriots game at Gillette Stadium.

Groton Fire Lt. Jim Crocker and Westford firefighter John Tuomi were in the stands when a 61-year-old man in front of them collapsed.

“We heard someone yell for help, and two rows down a gentleman looked to be unconscious,” said Crocker.

An emergency defibrillator. (WBZ-TV)

An emergency defibrillator. (WBZ-TV)

The two began emergency resuscitation efforts while a security guard ran to get a defibrillator.

“We started compressions right away and pretty much everything else become white noise,” Crocker said.

Tuomi said he knew Crocker’s CPR efforts were working, because with every compression he felt a pulse in the man’s wrist.

Conditions at the noisy stadium made it difficult to save the man, but the defibrillator did the trick.

“With a crowd of people around and music blasting it was kind of hard for us to hear what the (defibrillator) wanted us to do,” said Tuomi.

Two off duty firefighters saved a man's life at the Patriots game on Christmas Eve. (WBZ-TV)

Two off duty firefighters saved a man’s life at the Patriots game on Christmas Eve. (WBZ-TV)

Foxboro firefighters and ambulance personnel arrived to the seats and brought the man to an area hospital.

He is now at home recovering.

“It’s a great feeling. We get into this job to help people,” said Crocker.

“When it comes to the outcome, it’s the greatest feeling in the world,” said Tuomi.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia