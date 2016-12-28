Allegations Of Child Murder Revealed In Georgetown Search Warrant

GEORGETOWN (CBS) — Neighbors say they are deeply disturbed by newly-revealed allegations that a man on their street killed a young boy and buried his body in the basement.

The allegation was made in a search warrant application for the home of Peter Haskell, who died at age 85 in November.

In that warrant, authorities said they were searching for a boy Haskell allegedly murdered in the 1970s.

The FBI and Massachusetts State Police began the search of Haskell’s home earlier this month.

“I never picked up anything weird about him,” college student Ally Newbury, 21, told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe. “He always seemed really friendly, really nice. Kinda kept to himself.”

Newbury, who lives in the area, said she even spent time with him when she was around 10 or 11 because he seemed like a lonely old man. She said she and her friend used to go into Haskell’s home and watch recorded horse racing videos with him.

She said she’s very disturbed by the new allegations contained in the search warrant application.

“It just like, blew my mind, I really hope it’s not true,” she said. “We used to play in his back yard. They’re thinking that, if he did do that, it might be on his property somewhere, and that’s crazy, to think that we were back there.”

Three weeks ago, investigators announced they had found three bones on Haskell’s property that they believe are from an animal.

Haskell’s next-door neighbor told The Daily News of Newburyport that investigators searched his house five years ago with K-9 units.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030's Kim Tunnicliffe reports