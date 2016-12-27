WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning [...]

Why The No. 1 Seed Is Still Important For The Patriots

December 27, 2016 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Jeff Howe, Johnston & Flynn, New England Patriots, NFL Playoffs, Oakland Raiders, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — With the Raiders losing quarterback Derek Carr, a potential trip to Oakland for the AFC Championship doesn’t seem as daunting (or likely) for the New England Patriots.

The Pats won’t have to worry about traveling anywhere this postseason if they clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Dolphins or a Raiders loss in Denver on Sunday. But that top spot in the conference is still very important in New England’s quest for another Super Bowl title, as it could set up an easier path to Houston on February 5, The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe explained to Johnston & Flynn (filling in for Toucher & Rich) Tuesday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“It’s very important, almost as important as, I would say, the Broncos beating the Raiders to set up a likely showdown between either [Houston’s] Tom Savage or [Oakland’s] Matt McGloin in the Divisional Round. That gives [the Patriots] almost a double-bye. It’s important for that to fall out that way,” explained Howe.

“You’re no longer afraid about the potential of heading out to Oakland in the AFC Championship Game. But if you fall to the two-seed because the Raiders win, that opens the possibility of hosting the Steelers in the Divisional Round and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game,” noted Howe.

The AFC field is set, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans in the three and four-seeds, respectively. The Kansas City Chiefs are sitting in the five seed at the moment, but could climb to the two-seed with a win over the San Diego Chargers and an Oakland loss in Denver on Sunday.

Howe also discussed this weekend’s Patriots-Dolphins game in Miami, touching on some key matchups for the New England defense. Listen to the full podcast below:

More from Toucher and Rich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia