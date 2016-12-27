Man Who Crashed Into Icy Westwood Pond Charged With Drunk Driving

WESTWOOD (CBS) – Criminal charges are pending against a man who crashed his pickup truck into an icy Westwood pond.
The man, whose name has not been released, struck a utility pole, plowed through a wooden guardrail, and drove into Buckmaster Pond on Monday just after 5 p.m.
He was able to escape and was taken to Norwood Hospital.
Firefighters spent several hours sawing through the ice in an effort to remove the man’s truck from the pond.
On Tuesday, Westwood Police said a criminal complaint is pending against the Westwood resident.
He will be charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and speeding.