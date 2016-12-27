Southbridge Subdivisions Could Be Stuck Without Snowplows

SOUTHBRIDGE (CBS) — A pair of residential subdivisions in Southbridge could find themselves without a way to clear snow off their streets this winter.

The Worcester contractor who built the subdivisions has informed the town and the homeowners he will no longer be able to plow the private streets.

Jay Pelletz, formerly doing business as Mutual Builders, sent out a 2-sentence email two weeks ago, saying he was no longer operating as a company and, therefore, in no position to plow.

The affected streets are Quail Run in the Hunter’s Ridge subdivision and Whispering Lane and Hilltop Drive in the other subdivision, according to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

Southbridge Town Manager Ron San Angelo says the town can’t legally step in because it’s private property, owned by Pelletz, and the private streets don’t meet town specs.

“Obviously, if we did and we damaged the road, it’d be our liability or if somebody got hurt on that road and we plowed it, it’d be our responsibility and it doesn’t meet the town requirements for a road,” San Angelo told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Lana Jones.

He says he’ll work with residents to find a long-term solution to fix the roads. But, for this year?

“It’s all up to them, how they want to handle it. They can all, like I say, create like a condo association, a homeowner’s association, work among themselves to pay for the roads to be plowed this year. But again, the contract is between the developer and the homeowners. It has nothing to do with the town,” San Angelo added.

WBZ has been unable to contact the contractor, whose business is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau, citing complaints.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Lana Jones reports