Rex Ryan Fired By Buffalo Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — Rex Ryan is out as head coach of the Buffalo Bills before he could finish his second season on the sidelines.
The Bills fired the boisterous coach on Tuesday after he guided the team to a 7-8 record this season. Ryan famously claimed that the Bills had “won the offseason” in July, but was in hot water just two weeks into the season following an 0-2 start. Buffalo then won four straight, including a 16-0 win over the Patriots in Week 4 (with an injured Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for New England), but they quickly dropped their next three. The Bills went 3-3 to close Ryan’s tenure with the team, missing the playoffs for the 17th straight season.
Ryan compiled a 15-16 record in his two seasons in charge of Buffalo. He has a 61-66 record in his eight seasons as a head coach, spending six seasons with the New York Jets from 2009-2014 before taking over the Bills.
Buffalo also fired Ryan’s twin brother, Rob, who served as the team’s defensive coordinator. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will serve as Buffalo’s interim head coach for their regular season finale against the Jets on Sunday.