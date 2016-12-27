Memorial Marks 6th Anniversary Of Woburn Officer’s Murder

December 27, 2016 7:23 AM
Filed Under: Jack Maguire, Woburn

WOBURN (CBS) — A vigil was held Monday to honor a Woburn Police officer who was slain in the line of duty six years ago.

Officer Jack Maguire was killed in a shootout with a suspect.

He was shot responding to a robbery at a Kohl’s on Washington Street back in 2010.

Woburn police officer Jack Maguire was killed after responding to a robbery at Kohl's department store.

Woburn police officer Jack Maguire was killed after responding to a robbery at Kohl’s department store.

“It helps to get through the pain of Jack’s death,” said Chuck Maguire, Officer Maguire’s brother. “It made us feel good that we still have all this respect.”

Officer Maguire was nearing retirement before he was shot.

The man police say shot Officer Maguire also died in the shootout.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia