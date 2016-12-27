Memorial Marks 6th Anniversary Of Woburn Officer’s Murder

WOBURN (CBS) — A vigil was held Monday to honor a Woburn Police officer who was slain in the line of duty six years ago.
Officer Jack Maguire was killed in a shootout with a suspect.
He was shot responding to a robbery at a Kohl’s on Washington Street back in 2010.
“It helps to get through the pain of Jack’s death,” said Chuck Maguire, Officer Maguire’s brother. “It made us feel good that we still have all this respect.”
Officer Maguire was nearing retirement before he was shot.
The man police say shot Officer Maguire also died in the shootout.