NightSide – The New King

BOSTON (CBS) – The GOP sent out a tweet yesterday which has led to some people accusing the Republican Party of comparing Donald Trump to Jesus. Part of the tweet read “Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King.” When asked about it, RNC Spokesman Sean Spicer said “Christ is the King. He was born today so we could be saved. Its sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day.” Is there anything wrong here? Are people looking too far into everything Trump?

Originally broadcast December 26th, 2016.

