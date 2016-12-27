NightSide – A Third Term

BOSTON (CBS) – While on CNN’s “The Axe Files” podcast that aired today, President Barack Obama stated that he was confident that he would have won if he ran for President in 2016. Although Obama did say that Hillary Clinton performed wonderfully under tough circumstances and that she was mistreated by the media, he would have mobilized the majority of the American people behind his vision. If allowed, do you believe President Obama could have won a third term? Is this a dig at the Clinton Campaign? Would Trump have still won against President Obama?

Originally broadcast December 26th, 2016.

