WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Hunter Accidentally Shoots Himself While Testing Ice Strength With Rifle

December 27, 2016 4:13 PM
Filed Under: Massachusetts Environmental Police

BOSTON (CBS) – A hunter was injured recently after accidentally shooting himself in the chest when he used the butt of his rifle to test how thick an icy surface was.

Massachusetts Environmental Police said the hunter hit the butt of his muzzleloader rifle to check the ice.

The gun discharged, hitting him in the chest.

Police said the quick action of first responders helped slow the man’s blood loss and he was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Enivronmental Police did not say where the Saturday morning incident took place.

“One of the primary rules in hunter safety is maintaining muzzle control and keeping the muzzle pointed in a safe direction at all times,” Environmental Police said. “A safe direction means that, in the event the firearm discharges, it will not cause injury or damage.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia