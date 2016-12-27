Hunter Accidentally Shoots Himself While Testing Ice Strength With Rifle

BOSTON (CBS) – A hunter was injured recently after accidentally shooting himself in the chest when he used the butt of his rifle to test how thick an icy surface was.
Massachusetts Environmental Police said the hunter hit the butt of his muzzleloader rifle to check the ice.
The gun discharged, hitting him in the chest.
Police said the quick action of first responders helped slow the man’s blood loss and he was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Enivronmental Police did not say where the Saturday morning incident took place.
“One of the primary rules in hunter safety is maintaining muzzle control and keeping the muzzle pointed in a safe direction at all times,” Environmental Police said. “A safe direction means that, in the event the firearm discharges, it will not cause injury or damage.”