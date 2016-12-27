Malden Police Searching For Bank Robbery Suspect

MALDEN (CBS) — Police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank Tuesday morning.
Malden Police said the man gave a note demanding money to the teller at a Brookline Bank on Commercial Street shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, and fled on foot with the cash.
They said patrols are looking for the man, who was described as a thin, white man around 5’6″ wearing a black leather coat and gray hooded sweatshirt.
Nobody was injured in the robbery.
Anyone with information about the man should call Malden Police.