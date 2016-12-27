Family Escapes Fire In Brockton Home

BROCKTON (CBS) – Jay Dubling of Brockton says he heard his neighbor banging on his door screaming for help after their house on West Street went up in flames around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

Inside the home was a mother, an infant and three-year-old child. “He banged on my back door very loud and said ‘call 911 it’s a fire.’ When I came outside the house was engulfed in smoke and fire starting coming out the front porch,” Dubling said.

Firefighters say strong winds caused the blaze to spread quickly consuming the front porch. “The people in the home were alerted by smoke detectors and escaped through the back door,” Brockton Fire Captain Edward Williams said.

The family was rushed to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. Investigators say it may have started near a fireplace.

“They were very lucky, another few minutes and they probably wouldn’t have made it,” Captain Williams said.

Dubling says the family was extremely shaken up but very thankful to be alive.

“The blaze was huge on the front porch and the roof,” Dubling said.

The family was taken to MGH and they are expected to be OK. The Red Cross is assisting the family. The fire remains under investigation.