Funeral Held For Falmouth High School Student Killed In Crash

FALMOUTH (CBS) – Hockey players from around the region lined the street as a funeral was held Tuesday for one of two Falmouth High School students killed in a crash on their way home from practice.
James Lavin was laid to rest on Tuesday, less than a week after he and Falmouth High School classmate and teammate Owen Higgins were killed in a crash just over a mile from the hockey rink where their practice had ended minutes earlier.
A wake for Higgins is scheduled for Thursday with a funeral on Friday.
On Tuesday as Higgins’ casket was brought from the funeral home to Saint Patrick’s Church next door, dozens of hockey players from around the area stood on the sidewalk wearing their schools’ jerseys.
Several Falmouth High School students wore their varsity jackets while serving as pallbearers.
Higgins and Lavin were teammates on the Falmouth High football and hockey teams. They were described as best friends who were “connected at the hip.”
Police have not yet said what caused the deadly crash.