Brady, Patriots Want To Finish Regular Season ‘As Strong As Ever’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots look to claim the top seed in the AFC this weekend, either with a win over the Dolphins in Miami or an Oakland Raiders loss to the Denver Broncos.

With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr now out with a broken fibula, chances are Oakland won’t have an easy path to victory in Denver. But Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said that will not change their approach to Sunday’s tilt in Miami. The Patriots lost their Week 17 matchup with the Dolphins last season, costing them the top seed in the conference. Brady knows the Dolphins are going to give it their all as they battle for a playoff spot, and Brady and the Pats won’t take any chances with home-field advantage on the line.

“I don’t think you change [your approach] at all,” Brady told Jim Gray on Westwood One’s Monday Night Football broadcast. “I think you’re prepared and ready to go. We expect to go down there and play a great game. We are expecting their best. They are another division rival for us. Everybody wants to go and everybody wants to be prepared to go out there and finish the season as strong as ever.”

Brady said he had a restful Christmas at home, as he and his wife Gisele Bundchen hosted her family. Brady said the best gift he received was from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when he gave the team the day off on Sunday.

“That was probably the best thing, to sit around and make breakfast for everybody and just kind of enjoy the morning,” Brady told Gray. “It was a very nice, relaxing day and weekend. It was great to get the win on Saturday and then even better to have a day off on Sunday.”

Brady says he can make a mean breakfast, but it’s probably best if someone else handles the other meals of the day.

“I’m not much beyond noon,” he said. “But I can make a pretty good breakfast, and a good sandwich.”