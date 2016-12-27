Aaron Hernandez Due Back In Court Ahead Of Double Murder Trial

December 27, 2016 8:16 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Daniel de Abreu, Safiro Furtado

BOSTON (AP) — Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is heading back to court for another pretrial hearing ahead of his double murder trial in connection with a drive-by shooting in Boston in 2012.

Hernandez is charged with killing 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado. Prosecutors say the former football star killed the men after one of them bumped into him at a nightclub earlier. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is scheduled to start Feb. 13.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd, his fiancee’s sister’s boyfriend.

At a hearing earlier this month, a judge ruled that ballistics evidence and testimony by firearms experts may be presented at trial over the objections of the defense.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia