Police Union Donates To Woman Who Had Life Savings Stolen

MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – Police are searching for a 23-year-old woman who is accused of a heartless crime at Elliot Hospital two days before Christmas. It happened at a Dunkin Donuts inside the facility.
Investigators say they have surveillance images of a woman they believe to be Aileen Arzola stealing a purse from the Dunkin Donuts manager. The purse had the manager’s life savings inside.
The crime remains unsolved but Manchester’s police union is stepping up. “It made my members feel good to be able to help someone during the season,” said Union President Officer Kenneth Chamberlain.
The union gave the theft victim a $1,000 check and $500 in gift cards. And the family really needs it.
“Her husband wasn’t aware that she had lost the purse and he had thirty dollars, his last thirty dollars that he donated to charity for Christmas,” Officer Chamberlain said. “So looking at the loss that they had, they still had that Christmas spirit to give back.”
In addition to the donations, Manchester Police are also working very hard on the investigation. And on that front, they are making real progress.
Arzola is from Manchester, is about five feet five inches tall with dark hair, possibly wearing a long puffy jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester, NH Police.