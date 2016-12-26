Not To Be Left Out, Boston’s Paul Revere Statue Gets Holiday Sweater

BOSTON (CBS) — Holiday sweaters are all the fashion rage this season and even famous statues can get in on the action.

Over the last day or two, someone placed a red Christmas sweater on the Paul Revere statue in Boston’s North End.

Christmas images are often revered, but seldom Revere. #NorthEnd pic.twitter.com/DUTnVDHbsV — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) December 26, 2016

It features white stripes on both arms and a reindeer on the front.

Some passersby on Hanover Street near Old North Church noticed Revere’s sartorial effort.

“I think it’s wonderful. It’s a great way to express a merry Christmas for everyone and to honor Paul Revere, all at the same time,” one man told WBZ NewsRadio’s Carl Stevens.

A woman remarked, “I think everybody should enjoy Christmas and this is spectacular.” Stevens asked, “Even Paul Revere?” “Absolutely,” the woman replied.

“We came here from Florida, and this is perfect,” the tourist added.

No word from police, fashion or otherwise, on the person or persons who updated the American patriot’s wardrobe.