Weather Alert: Freezing Rain | Forecast | BlogWeather App

Not To Be Left Out, Boston’s Paul Revere Statue Gets Holiday Sweater

December 26, 2016 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Christmas sweater, Paul Revere Statue

BOSTON (CBS) — Holiday sweaters are all the fashion rage this season and even famous statues can get in on the action.

Over the last day or two, someone placed a red Christmas sweater on the Paul Revere statue in Boston’s North End.

It features white stripes on both arms and a reindeer on the front.

Some passersby on Hanover Street near Old North Church noticed Revere’s sartorial effort.

“I think it’s wonderful. It’s a great way to express a merry Christmas for everyone and to honor Paul Revere, all at the same time,” one man told WBZ NewsRadio’s Carl Stevens.

A woman remarked, “I think everybody should enjoy Christmas and this is spectacular.” Stevens asked, “Even Paul Revere?” “Absolutely,” the woman replied.

“We came here from Florida, and this is perfect,” the tourist added.

No word from police, fashion or otherwise, on the person or persons who updated the American patriot’s wardrobe.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia