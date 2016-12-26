Patriots’ 2017 Opponents Now Finalized

BOSTON (CBS) — The 2016 NFL season is yet to be completed, and for the Patriots, the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl still remains.
But with the way games finished around the league in Week 16, the list of Patriots opponents for the 2017 season became official.
The Patriots will be playing the AFC West and the NFC South. Additionally, by virtue of having won the AFC East, the Patriots will be playing the other first-place winners in the AFC: the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here’s a look at who the Patriots will be playing both at home and on the road in 2017.
HOME
Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Houston Texans
Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
San Diego Chargers
ROAD
Buffalo Bills
Denver Broncos
Miami Dolphins
New Orleans Saints
New York Jets
Oakland Raiders*
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
*Raiders game will reportedly take place in Mexico City.
The actual scheduled dates of these meetings won’t be released until April.