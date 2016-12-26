Car Slams Into Lynn Gas Station

December 26, 2016 6:49 AM
Filed Under: car into building, Lynn

LYNN (CBS) – One person was hospitalized after crashing into a Lynn gas station early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at Prime Energy on Boston Street.

Impact left a gaping hole in a garage at the business.

The driver was transported to an area hospital. (WBZ-TV)

The driver was transported to an area hospital. (WBZ-TV)

Cinder blocks and bricks were strewn around the area and on top of the car until crews came to clean up the debris and board up the hole.

The driver was taken to an area hospital following the crash, but their condition is not yet known.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia