Car Slams Into Lynn Gas Station

LYNN (CBS) – One person was hospitalized after crashing into a Lynn gas station early Monday morning.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at Prime Energy on Boston Street.
Impact left a gaping hole in a garage at the business.
Cinder blocks and bricks were strewn around the area and on top of the car until crews came to clean up the debris and board up the hole.
The driver was taken to an area hospital following the crash, but their condition is not yet known.
It is not yet clear what caused the crash.