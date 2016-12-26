Don’t ‘Advertise’ Holiday Gifts In Your Garbage, Police Warn

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS) – You may love the big-screen TV you scored from Santa this year, but you may not want the whole neighborhood to know.
Connecticut State Police shared a warning on Monday, advising people to be careful when disposing of the boxes that once housed their expensive new electronics.
“Don’t advertise all those great gifts you received for Christmas,” police wrote on Facebook. “Break down boxes and put them in the appropriate bins so thieves are less tempted to do their after-Christmas shopping in your home.”
Related: Here’s A Good Use For Those Empty Amazon Boxes
Looking to put some of those empty boxes to good use? Just print a free shipping label via GiveBackBox.com, and UPS or the U.S. Postal Service will deliver boxes of donations to your local Goodwill.