Watch An Incredibly Excited Child Get A Signed Gronk Jersey For Christmas

FOXBORO (CBS) — For young New England Patriots fans, there’s nothing more exciting than unwrapping an autographed jersey of one of their favorite players.
That was certainly the case Christmas morning for young Bodie, who was ecstatic to get a signed Rob Gronkowski jersey. The video of his hilarious reaction (“Oh my banana swirl!”) found his way to Gronk, who shared it on Instagram Sunday.
“This kid is amazing,” Gronkowski wrote. “Bodie, I am glad Santa brought ya that much excitement!”
Fellow tight end Martellus Bennett also tweeted a video of a happy youngster getting a signed football for Christmas.