Two-Alarm Fire Damages Peabody Building

December 25, 2016 11:15 PM
PEABODY (CBS) — A building in Peabody that houses a business and apartments caught fire Sunday night.

The building fire on Washington Street was reported just after 8 p.m. and went to two alarms shortly thereafter.

Peabody firefighters tackle a blaze on Washington Street Sunday night. (WBZ-TV)

There was an initial report of a person trapped in the building, but there’s been no confirmation from fire officials.

Tenants were evacuated from the building. The fire chief says one of those tenants suffered a minor injury.

The Red Cross is assisting fire victims, including a man who lived on the second floor of the building.

“I was ready to jump in the shower. Next thing you know, I see smoke coming in the house. I didn’t know where it was coming from. And I opened up the front door and the next thing you know, I see smoke coming in my face. And it was starting to come through the whole apartment, like in the walls and everything, like everywhere and I couldn’t see a thing,” Stephan Zucchari told WBZ.

Peabody firefighters at the scene of a blaze on Washington Street. (WBZ-TV)

Firefighters from Peabody and surrounding communities remain on the scene late Sunday evening.

