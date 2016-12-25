Two-Alarm Fire Damages Peabody Building

PEABODY (CBS) — A building in Peabody that houses a business and apartments caught fire Sunday night.
The building fire on Washington Street was reported just after 8 p.m. and went to two alarms shortly thereafter.
There was an initial report of a person trapped in the building, but there’s been no confirmation from fire officials.
Tenants were evacuated from the building. The fire chief says one of those tenants suffered a minor injury.
The Red Cross is assisting fire victims, including a man who lived on the second floor of the building.
“I was ready to jump in the shower. Next thing you know, I see smoke coming in the house. I didn’t know where it was coming from. And I opened up the front door and the next thing you know, I see smoke coming in my face. And it was starting to come through the whole apartment, like in the walls and everything, like everywhere and I couldn’t see a thing,” Stephan Zucchari told WBZ.
Firefighters from Peabody and surrounding communities remain on the scene late Sunday evening.
