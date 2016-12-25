North End Fire On Christmas Morning Causes $4 Million In Damages

December 25, 2016 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Boston Fire, North End

BOSTON (CBS) – A five-alarm fire in the North End Christmas morning did not cause any civilian injuries but did result in millions of dollars’ worth of damage.

Firefighters responded to a four-story apartment building at 52 Hull St. at about 4:15 a.m. All residents of the building were out of town at the time of the blaze.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released.

There are concerns that people living in adjacent buildings could be displaced because of the damage.

A spokesman for the Boston Fire Department estimated damage at $4 million.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia