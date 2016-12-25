Brother’s Reaction To Matt Lengel’s First Touchdown From Tom Brady Goes Viral

FOXBORO (CBS) – A football player’s first catch in the NFL is a big deal, even more so when it’s a touchdown reception from the league’s all-time win leader.

Needless to say, it’s understandable that Patriots tight end Matt Lengel’s brother, Mike, went crazy after the 25-year-old hauled in an 18-yard TD pass from Tom Brady against the Jets in a blowout victory on Christmas Eve.

“MY BROTHER JUST CAUGHT A TD FROM BRADY!” Mike wrote in a post that has about 1,600 retweets so far.

MY BROTHER JUST CAUGHT A TD FROM BRADY! — Mike Lengel (@MikeLengel) December 24, 2016

Mike further explained why this catch was so special to his younger sibling.

Thanks for all the messages, everyone. Couldn't be more proud of my little brother. He's talked about this since he was two years old. — Mike Lengel (@MikeLengel) December 24, 2016

To see it come true today, holidays, 3 days from his birthday, with us and his fiancé in town… well, it's exactly how it should be. — Mike Lengel (@MikeLengel) December 24, 2016

The Patriots signed the second-year NFL player off the Bengals’ practice squad in early November.

The very 1st catch of Matt Lengel's career? It's a TOUCHDOWN from Tom Brady 🙌 #Patriots https://t.co/yTle0Fcfq0 — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2016

In his bio on the Bengals’ website, the team praised Lengel, “who battled through exceptionally tough injury problems in college” and “made rare injury comeback in ’14 after ACL tears in same knee (right) in both ’12 and ’13.”

Lengel was set to play football at Northeastern University before the school scrapped its football program.