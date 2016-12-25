Brother’s Reaction To Matt Lengel’s First Touchdown From Tom Brady Goes Viral

FOXBORO (CBS) – A football player’s first catch in the NFL is a big deal, even more so when it’s a touchdown reception from the league’s all-time win leader.
Needless to say, it’s understandable that Patriots tight end Matt Lengel’s brother, Mike, went crazy after the 25-year-old hauled in an 18-yard TD pass from Tom Brady against the Jets in a blowout victory on Christmas Eve.
“MY BROTHER JUST CAUGHT A TD FROM BRADY!” Mike wrote in a post that has about 1,600 retweets so far.
Mike further explained why this catch was so special to his younger sibling.
The Patriots signed the second-year NFL player off the Bengals’ practice squad in early November.
In his bio on the Bengals’ website, the team praised Lengel, “who battled through exceptionally tough injury problems in college” and “made rare injury comeback in ’14 after ACL tears in same knee (right) in both ’12 and ’13.”
Lengel was set to play football at Northeastern University before the school scrapped its football program.