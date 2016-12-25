Julian Edelman Transforms Into Elf On The Shelf For The Holidays

December 25, 2016 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, Sports News

FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is getting in on the Elf On The Shelf craze.

In a holiday message shared on social media Sunday, Edelman managed to shrink himself down to the size of Santa’s mischievous little helper to celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas.

“thankful for so much this year #merrychrismukah” Edelman wrote.

His good pal Tom Brady had some festive fun of his own on social media the day before.

After being the Jets in a rout, a holiday edition of the “TB Times” declared “PATS WIN CHRISTMAS” and showed the quarterback hurling snowballs at elves in green jerseys at the North Pole.

