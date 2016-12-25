Trooper Helps Deliver Christmas Eve Baby On Connecticut Highway

December 25, 2016 1:35 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, Connecticut State Police

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper made a very special delivery in time for Christmas.

State police say a woman was on her way to the hospital Saturday to give birth when she realized the baby wasn’t going to wait. Her brother, who was driving, pulled over on Route 2 in Glastonbury and waited for help to arrive.

Trooper First Class Greg Capps arrived just in time to deliver a boy weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

Capps says the mother did a great job.

Mother and baby were brought to the hospital where they were said to be resting comfortably.

