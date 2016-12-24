WATCH: Boston Sports Stars Recite ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas’ On WBZ-TV

December 24, 2016 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Sports News, Twas The Night Before Christmas, WBZ-TV

BOSTON (CBS) –  In what is becoming a Holiday tradition at WBZ-TV, the sports department worked hard all season to round up Boston’s biggest stars for a special reading of a Holiday classic.

Stars young and old from each of the major sports teams, and a few legends around these parts, each took a line from “Twas The Night Before Christmas” to bring some extra holiday cheer to WBZ-TV viewers.

So sit back and enjoy as our local sports stars recite the classic poem in the video above. Happy holidays from everyone here at WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia