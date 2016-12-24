WATCH: Boston Sports Stars Recite ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas’ On WBZ-TV

BOSTON (CBS) – In what is becoming a Holiday tradition at WBZ-TV, the sports department worked hard all season to round up Boston’s biggest stars for a special reading of a Holiday classic.
Stars young and old from each of the major sports teams, and a few legends around these parts, each took a line from “Twas The Night Before Christmas” to bring some extra holiday cheer to WBZ-TV viewers.
So sit back and enjoy as our local sports stars recite the classic poem in the video above. Happy holidays from everyone here at WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com!