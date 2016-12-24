WBZ4[1]
LeGarrette Blount Gets Special Christmas Present From Tom Brady

December 24, 2016 5:07 PM
Filed Under: LeGarrette Blount, New England Patriots, Tom Brady, WBZ-TV

BOSTON (CBS) — After rushing for two touchdowns in New England’s 41-3 win over the New York Jets on Saturday, LeGarrette Blount got an early Christmas present from quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady gave Blount his game-worn jersey, with a message to the running back.

“LG, Brothers for life,” Brady signed the jersey.

“All day. That’s my guy,” Blount told Steve Burton on WBZ-TV’s Patriots 5th Quarter after the win.

In finding the end zone twice against the Jets, Blount is up to 17 touchdowns on the season. It’s the second-most touchdowns in a season by a Patriot, tying Curtis Martin’s 17 touchdowns in 1996. Randy Moss holds the team record with 23 touchdowns in the 2007 season.

