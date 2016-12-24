Patriots-Jets Christmas Eve Live Blog

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots look to inch closer to the No. 1 seed in the AFC this afternoon, as they host the New York Jets in a Christmas Eve tilt at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots and their fans will get an early Christmas present tonight if the Pats win and the Oakland Raiders lose to the Indianapolis Colts later this afternoon (kickoff is at 4:05 p.m.), as the road to Super Bowl LI will go through Foxboro if that how’s this Christmas Eve plays out. If both the Pats and Raiders win today, then the Patriots can clinch the top seed next weekend with a win in Miami.

While the Pats and Jets usually play pretty tight games, with each of their last seven decided by just one possession, the Patriots are 17 point favorites heading into this one.

Tom Brady will look to bounce back after a tough game last week against a very good defense in Denver (he threw for just 188 yards and no touchdowns), and should be able to do what he wants against a bad Jets secondary. Brady is 22-6 all-time against the Jets in the regular season, and today, it sounds like he’ll have a new red zone target in Michael Floyd.

The newly claimed receiver is expected to make his debut this afternoon according to several reports (we’ll know for sure when the inactives come out at 11:30 a.m.), though he isn’t expected to have a major role in the New England offense. Floyd participated in three full practices this week after the Patriots claimed him on December 15 following his release from the Cardinals. We’ll hopefully get a glimpse of what he can bring to the field and how much he’s grasped the playbook.

It’s raining at Gillette, and is expected to do so throughout the first half of the game. That could place a premium on the two team’s run game, an area the Patriots’ defense has thrived as of late. Over their last three contests, the Pats’ D has allowed just over 45 rush yards per game. The Jets defense has been the exact opposite, allowing 134.5 rushing yards per game since Week 9. So we should see a lot of LeGarrette Blount this afternoon.

Grab some egg nog, munch on a candy cane and stick with CBS Boston throughout the afternoon for all the updates from the game.