Michael Floyd Reportedly Will Make Patriots Debut Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) – Controversial Patriots acquisition Michael Floyd will reportedly make his New England debut on Saturday.
Floyd, who was claimed on waivers by the Patriots after he was arrested for drunk driving and released by the Arizona Cardinals, was inactive last week versus the Broncos.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Floyd will play on Saturday against the Jets, though in a limited role.
In 13 games with the Cardinals, Floyd had 33 catches for 446 yards and four touchdowns.
Floyd was arrested after police found him asleep behind the wheel at a traffic light. Police said Floyd had a .217 blood alcohol content at the time of his arrest.
Meeting with reporters for the first time in New England, Floyd said on Thursday that he had to learn from his mistake.
“I think in life everyone makes mistakes. I think right now it’s about learning from that mistake,” said Floyd. “I couldn’t be in a better position with this team, the guys they have around here, just keeping me focused and working hard.”
