Shoplifting Suspect Dives Into Frigid River To Avoid Police

December 24, 2016 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Bedford NH, Manchester NH, Merrimack River, SHOPLIFTING

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A shoplifting suspect was arrested in New Hampshire after he allegedly took a swim in the frigid Merrimack River in an attempt to evade police.

Officers were called to the west side of Manchester for a man who had run from Bedford Police and New Hampshire State Police, crossed the highway and dove into the river.

The man was suspected of shoplifting items from Kohl’s.

A Dunbar Street resident later called police to say a man had just walked up the riverbank and walked toward Hurd Street.

A K-9 unit tracked the suspect and found him soaking wet at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was identified as Timothy Winslow, 22, of Manchester. Winslow was charged with resisting arrest or detention. He was held on $1,000 personal recognizance bail.

