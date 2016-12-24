Shoplifting Suspect Dives Into Frigid River To Avoid Police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A shoplifting suspect was arrested in New Hampshire after he allegedly took a swim in the frigid Merrimack River in an attempt to evade police.
Officers were called to the west side of Manchester for a man who had run from Bedford Police and New Hampshire State Police, crossed the highway and dove into the river.
The man was suspected of shoplifting items from Kohl’s.
A Dunbar Street resident later called police to say a man had just walked up the riverbank and walked toward Hurd Street.
A K-9 unit tracked the suspect and found him soaking wet at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
He was identified as Timothy Winslow, 22, of Manchester. Winslow was charged with resisting arrest or detention. He was held on $1,000 personal recognizance bail.