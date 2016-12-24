Jonathan Kraft On Adding Michael Floyd: Belichick ‘Made Decision He Thought Was Right’ For Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots president Jonathan Kraft addressed the team’s signing of wide receiver Michael Floyd, who released by the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago following a DUI arrest in Arizona.

Kraft, joining 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Patriots Preview ahead of Saturday’s Pats-Jets game, told Marc Bertrand and Chris Gasper that Bill Belichick looked at all the variables before putting in a claim on the receiver, and the move was made because it’s what was best for the team on the field.

“There are a number of factors when Bill thinks about bringing guys into the club. I think there is an understanding of what you have to think about when you bring a player in here. Bill decided, looking at all the variables, that it made sense for our football team,” said Kraft. “That’s why he is here and will be in uniform today.”

Video of Floyd’s arrest was made public this week, and it was revealed that his BAC was .217 — nearly three times the legal limit. Floyd faces 45 days in jail if convicted when he heads to court in Arizona in February. The receiver addressed his arrest for the first time earlier this week in the New England locker room.

“The video wasn’t public, so those are hypotheticals we didn’t have at the time. The decision was made at the time with the variables we had at the time,” Kraft said when asked if the video or Floyd’s BAC would have played into their decision to claim the receiver. “Bill made the decision that he thought was right for our football team.”

Kraft was traveling this week so he had not seem Floyd’s arrest video until Saturday morning.

“We’re going to keep talking about what we have on the field here. Regardless of what your position is in life or what your profession is, you shouldn’t drive while intoxicated or impaired in any way. Unfortunately, throughout our society in a lot of areas, people still do that,” added Kraft. “You look at the video and it speaks for itself. We made a decision a week ago, and Michael Floyd is part of our football team.”

Kraft added that he has not met Floyd yet and isn’t sure if his father, owner Robert Kraft, has spoken to the new player about the expectations that go with being a Patriot.

Floyd is active for the Patriots and expected to see limited action against the Jets on Saturday.

