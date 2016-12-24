Man Hit And Killed On I-495 In Lowell

CHELMSFORD (CBS) – A man was hit and killed while walking in the travel lane of Interstate 495 in Lowell.
Massachusetts State Police said around 3:20 a.m. a Ford F-150 truck was driving south near Exit 37 on the Lowell-Chelmsford border when the driver hit a man who was walking in the second travel lane.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges have been issued against the driver of the truck, who was transported to Lowell General Hospital.
A car belonging to the pedestrian was pulled over on the side of the road at the crash scene.
It is not yet known why the man was walking in the roadway.