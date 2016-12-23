Jets Head Coach Hospitalized, Status Versus Patriots Unknown

BOSTON (CBS) – When the Patriots host the Jets on Saturday at Gillette Stadium, their division rivals may not have their head coach on the sideline.
The Jets announced Friday night that head coach Todd Bowles was admitted to the hospital Friday afternoon with an undisclosed illness.
Bowles did not travel with the team to Foxboro.
The team said Bowles is in stable condition, though it is not yet clear if he will join the team for Saturday’s game.
Rich Cimini, who covers the Jets for ESPN, reports that Bowles is still hoping to coach on Saturday.
If Bowles cannot make the trip, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will assume head coaching duties.