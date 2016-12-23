NightSide – 4th Annual NightSide Charity Combine

BOSTON (CBS) – The NightSide Annual Charity Combine is one of our favorite segments of the year. Tonight, the 4th annual edition will feature a wide range of local groups and organizations that are all dedicated to doing good work and making a difference in their communities. We’ll talk to folks involved in cancer support, feeding the homeless, animal adoption, mentoring programs, and so many more! If you’ve been looking for a charitable cause to donate to this holiday season, tonight’s segment is perfect for you! Tune in to hear from more than twenty local charitable organizations about all the good work they do and help us celebrate the real meaning of the season!

Originally broadcast December 22nd, 2016.

Part 1:



The Shadow Fund

ALS One

Easter Seals

Friday Night Supper

Habitat For Humanity

Cache in Medford

NET Mentoring Group

Project Just Because

Oriental Healing Arts

FORCE (Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowerment

The Caleb Group

Part 2:



Anna’s Pals

Neponset Valley Humane Society

Massachusetts CFIDS/ME & FM

Sarah’s Joy

Center of Hope

Congregation Chesed – Call 617-731-8316

Mayhew Program

The Law, Your Money And You

STEP (Special Teams for Exceptional People

Animal Rescue Network of New England