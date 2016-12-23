NightSide – 4th Annual NightSide Charity Combine

BOSTON (CBS) – The NightSide Annual Charity Combine is one of our favorite segments of the year. Tonight, the 4th annual edition will feature a wide range of local groups and organizations that are all dedicated to doing good work and making a difference in their communities. We’ll talk to folks involved in cancer support, feeding the homeless, animal adoption, mentoring programs, and so many more! If you’ve been looking for a charitable cause to donate to this holiday season, tonight’s segment is perfect for you! Tune in to hear from more than twenty local charitable organizations about all the good work they do and help us celebrate the real meaning of the season!
Originally broadcast December 22nd, 2016.
Part 1:
Easter Seals
Friday Night Supper
Habitat For Humanity
Cache in Medford
NET Mentoring Group
Project Just Because
Oriental Healing Arts
FORCE (Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowerment
The Caleb Group
Part 2:
Anna’s Pals
Neponset Valley Humane Society
Massachusetts CFIDS/ME & FM
Sarah’s Joy
Center of Hope
Congregation Chesed – Call 617-731-8316
Mayhew Program
The Law, Your Money And You
STEP (Special Teams for Exceptional People
Animal Rescue Network of New England