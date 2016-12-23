Tom Brady, Dont’a Hightower Among Patriots Questionable Versus Jets

BOSTON (CBS) – Only one Patriots player has been ruled out for Saturday’s game versus the New York Jets, though several key players will head into Christmas Eve with the questionable designation.
As expected, wide receiver Danny Amendola will not play on Saturday due to an ankle injury.
Tom Brady was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable with a thigh injury.
Martellus Bennett (ankle and shoulder), Don’t’a Hightower (knee), Jordan Richards (knee) and Matthew Slater (foot) are also listed as questionable.
Hightower missed practice on Thursday but returned to the field in a limited capacity on Friday.
Jets running back Matt Forte is doubtful.
The Patriots and Jets kick off their Christmas Eve matchup at 1 p.m. on Saturday.