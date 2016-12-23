Former Melrose Police Officer Charged With Stealing Truck During Test Drive

December 23, 2016 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Manchester NH, Melrose, Nashua

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police have arrested a man they say posed as a state trooper in order to trick a New Hampshire dealership into taking a test drive in a truck that he never returned.

On Monday witnesses said a man wearing a Massachusetts State Police windbreaker told a salesman at Team Nissan in Manchester that he was a police officer.

He provided no license or identification, and flashed a badge to the employee as he took the truck for a test drive.

A man posing as a police officer (L) allegedly stole a pickup truck from a NH dealership (WBZ-TV)

A man posing as a police officer (L) allegedly stole a pickup truck from a NH dealership (WBZ-TV)

Manchester Police eventually identified the suspect as former Melrose police officer Derek Guthro.

Nashua Police found the stolen truck in a Margarita’s parking lot, not far from Guthro’s home.

A short time later, Guthro was arrested and brought back to Manchester to face charges.

Guthro is charged with theft by unauthorized taking and false impersonation.

He was held on $5,000 personal recognizance bail and is next scheduled to appear in court on January 20.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jack Bower says:
    December 23, 2016 at 3:57 pm

    DUMB AS A ROCK … what the hell was this pinhead thinking??? Register it in a couple months hoping everybody forgets??????????

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia