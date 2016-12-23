Former Melrose Police Officer Charged With Stealing Truck During Test Drive

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police have arrested a man they say posed as a state trooper in order to trick a New Hampshire dealership into taking a test drive in a truck that he never returned.
On Monday witnesses said a man wearing a Massachusetts State Police windbreaker told a salesman at Team Nissan in Manchester that he was a police officer.
He provided no license or identification, and flashed a badge to the employee as he took the truck for a test drive.
Manchester Police eventually identified the suspect as former Melrose police officer Derek Guthro.
Nashua Police found the stolen truck in a Margarita’s parking lot, not far from Guthro’s home.
A short time later, Guthro was arrested and brought back to Manchester to face charges.
Guthro is charged with theft by unauthorized taking and false impersonation.
He was held on $5,000 personal recognizance bail and is next scheduled to appear in court on January 20.
