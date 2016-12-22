WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning […]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Dump Truck Driver Pleads Not Guilty After Worcester Woman Hit, Killed

December 22, 2016 7:17 AM
Filed Under: Pedestrian Struck, Worcester

WORCESTER (AP) — A dump truck driver who police say ran over and killed a woman in her 80s in Worcester this past summer has pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle homicide.

Philip Friedman, of Paxton, was arraigned in Central District Court on Wednesday. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance. The case was continued to March 8.

Authorities say the 60-year-old Friedman, who operates a Paxton paving company, was the driver of the truck that hit and killed Patricia Lemay on July 14.

Patricia LeMay. (Courtesy Photo)

Patricia LeMay. (Courtesy Photo)

Investigators say Lemay was walking alongside the truck when the driver moved the vehicle forward to detach a trailer. Police say Lemay was knocked down and dragged nearly 50 feet.

Defense attorney Mike Monopoli says his client is still haunted by what he saw underneath his truck.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia