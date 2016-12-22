Charity Raffle Gives Lucky Fans Opportunity To Sip ‘Hermosas’ With Rob Gronkowski

BOSTON (CBS) – A charity raffle offers four lucky fans the chance for a holiday brunch with Rob Gronkowski. The injured Patriots tight end just can’t quite correctly identify everything on the menu.
Gronkowski is holding a Christmas raffle to benefit the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.
On Thursday he posted a video promoting the grand prize – brunch for four with Gronkowski, complete with a ride in his famous party bus and tickets to the Patriots-Jets game on Christmas Eve.
In discussing his affinity for brunch, Gronkowski attempted to describe the joys of sipping mimosas.
“Brunch is delicious. It’s brunch. So it’s breakfast and lunch. You have to have the right food for that. I can make those steak tips, those eggs, those hash browns. I’m good at that,” Gronkowski said. “Then you’ve got orange juice, a hermosa. I don’t even know what a hermosa is. Isn’t it champagne with orange juice, right?”
For more information on how you can sip hermosas with Gronkowksi, visit GronkNationRaffle.com.