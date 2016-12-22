NightSide – What Gets You Into The Holiday Spirit?

BOSTON (CBS) – Bill Hanney, owner of the North Shore Music Theater in Beverly, Massachusetts. Every year, the theater puts on one of the best productions of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in the country (at least in the eyes of Dan’s producer!) Being part of such a highly-anticipated annual Christmas tradition, there’s nobody more qualified to talk about getting into the Christmas spirit than Bill Hanney! He sits down with Dan to talk about his favorite Christmas entertainment and traditions. How do you get yourself in the holiday mood? Are there Christmas movies or TV specials that you watch every year? Which movie or TV special is the best? Are there certain Christmas songs that you can’t help singing along to when you hear them?

Originally broadcast December 21st, 2016.