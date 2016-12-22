WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

NightSide – Terror Attack In Berlin

December 22, 2016 12:56 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Germany has been one of the most welcoming countries to immigrants and refugees from a war-torn Middle East. But has this approach left the European nation vulnerable to attack? On Monday, a truck plowed into the crowd at a Christmas market, killing twelve and injuring dozens more. The main suspect is a man in his early twenties who was already known to German authorities as a potential terrorist. Are these types of attack an inevitability in today’s world? Or could this attack have been prevented with more stringent immigration policies?

Originally broadcast December 21st, 2016.

