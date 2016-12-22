NightSide – Nativity Scene At The State House

December 22, 2016 11:41 PM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Every year, we tackle the question of religious Christmas decorations in the public square. It is a tough line to draw, as we want to be inclusive, but also want to make sure those celebrating Christmas have the right to do so openly. This year, there was a bit of a dust up over a Nativity scene that was displayed at the State House. State Representative James Lyons fought for the right to have it on display, but Zachary Bos, state director for American Atheists, thinks the Nativity scene goes too far. Bos checks in with Dan to explain why he has a problem with it. Do you agree that a Nativity scene has no place at the State House? Or is it acceptable to have religious displays in recognition of religious holidays?

Originally broadcast December 22nd, 2016.

