Michael Floyd: ‘Everyone Makes Mistakes … It’s About Learning From That Mistake’

December 22, 2016 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Michael Floyd, National Football League, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd broke his silence with reporters after Thursday’s practice in Foxboro. It was the first time Floyd has addressed the media since being cut by the Arizona Cardinals and claimed off waivers by New England following a DUI arrest in Scottsdale.

As expected, Floyd was asked about his DUI arrest, which was recorded and released to the public on Wednesday. Here’s what Floyd said when asked how he put himself in that position:

“I think in life everyone makes mistakes. I think right now it’s about learning from that mistake. I couldn’t be in a better position with this team, the guys they have around here, just keeping me focused and working hard.”

Considering Floyd’s history of problems with alcohol and the law, and the embarrassment of the video to go along with his DUI, it’s certainly important that he stays focused on football as long as he’s with the Patriots. He sounded more contrite with the Patriots media than he apparently did to the Cardinals, if the inflammatory remarks on Floyd by Cardinals president Michael Bidwill were any indication. Here’s how Floyd responded to a question on Bidwill’s comments:

“I love that organization [the Cardinals]. Mr. Bidwell treated me very well. I really don’t have too big of a comment [on Bidwill] saying that. Right now, like I said, I’m glad I’m here. I’m in a good place right now – mentally. These guys brought me in as family and I’m excited to be here.”

Floyd has had multiple chances to better himself as a person off the field and be a valuable receiver for a team on the field. The Patriots represent his best chance yet, and he knows it.

“I think being in the NFL, and being in the spotlight, obviously people see you differently than any other people out there,” said Floyd. “You only have a certain amount of chances and I think with this, [the Patriots] bringing me in here, is a calling that mistakes can happen being in the spotlight. I’m just glad and I’m excited that I’m a Patriot.”

Floyd practically got a promotion after his DUI, going from a 5-8-1 Cardinals team to the 12-2 Patriots, who have as good a chance as any team in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl. If he can’t focus on football in New England, he may not be able to do it anywhere.

