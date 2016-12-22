WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

America’s Largest Medical Marijuana Growing Facility Is Coming To Massachusetts

December 22, 2016 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Freetown, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, Medical Marijuana

FREETOWN (CBS) – The largest medical marijuana growing and processing facility in the country will be built in Massachusetts.

Denver-based AmeriCann will build a 1 million square-foot cultivation facility in Freetown. It has chosen Campanelli Construction in Braintree to be the general contractor for the project, the Boston Business Journal reports.

AmeriCann bought the site for almost $5 million from Boston Beer Works, which had intended to build a brewery on the property before plans fell through.

The BBJ says construction on the Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center would start in March, and marijuana production could begin in the fall of 2017.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jack Bower says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:55 am

    Good more jobs and economic growth for MA

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Kathleen Chippi says:
    December 22, 2016 at 2:32 pm

    So the Colorado cannabis Monopoly gets to get more….?

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Jake Goodale says:
    December 22, 2016 at 4:35 pm

    That is great. Since MA legalized first will have a great opportunity to capture the economic benefits of production for the ENTIRE New England region. The tax revenue from just the business production side along will be massive.

    Reply | Report comment

